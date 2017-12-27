Police believe they have found the body of a missing 59-year-old woman from Baldwin.

Lawrene Alexander was last heard from Dec. 20 when she called a relative. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice early Wednesday asking for help from the public in their search.

Lawrene Alexander Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

They issued a statement Wednesday afternoon: “A body has been located and recovered, believed to be Alexander. The Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation and is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine manner and cause of death.”

No further information was immediately available.

Alexander’s closest family members live in California, and after not hearing from her, asked one of her friends in Maine to check on her, said sheriff’s Capt. Donald Goulet.

Police met Alexander’s friend at the residence, and found nothing disturbed. Alexander left her house without her cell phone, and her car was also still parked outside, Goulet said.

Alexander’s family said she has an ongoing mental health diagnosis she was managing, but that in the past, she had disappeared for periods before, but always checked in.

“That hasn’t happened this time and with the frigid temperatures it is a concern,” Goulet said.

Police said they don’t know if she was on foot or in a vehicle.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.