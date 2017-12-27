The Client Assistance Program is a federally funded, statewide, advocacy program that provides information, referrals and advocacy to people with disabilities, who are applying for or are receiving services the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Independent Living Program.

In Maine, the CAP is administered by C.A.R.E.S. Inc., an agency independent from state government. There are no fees for CAP services.

The CAP can help by providing information on services available, time frames for services and explanations of the federal regulations and state rules.

When there is a disagreement between the client and DVR/DBVI/IL, CAP can get directly involved and advocate on one’s behalf. CAP is required to resolve disagreements using informal methods, to the maximum extent possible, before resorting to administrative or legal remedies.

For more information, visit caresinc.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.