A section of heavily traveled Route 302 in Windham was shut down by police Wednesday following a motor vehicle accident.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center sent out a notice around 6:30 p.m. alerting motorists to the road closure between Varney Mill Road and the Gray Road rotary.

A dispatcher for the communications center said he did not know when Route 302, also known as Roosevelt Trail, would reopen. No other details regarding the crash were available early Wednesday evening.

