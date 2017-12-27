AUGUSTA — A panel discussion and networking event about farming in a new weather reality is set for 1:50-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the Hancock Room of the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive.

The session will open with a panel of experienced Maine crop and livestock farmers who will discuss how changes in weather patterns have affected their operation, how they have adjusted, and needs for coping better in the future. Ellen Mallory, a University of Maine School of Food and Agriculture associate professor and UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture specialist, will moderate the session.

All farmers are encouraged to share their own experiences, strategies, and needs during an open discussion. Service providers and policymakers will describe what resources are available in Maine to help farmers manage issues related to weather.

The free panel and discussion will be held during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show. One pesticide credit will be offered. The event is sponsored by the UMaine Climate and Agriculture Network and Maine Sustainable Agriculture Society.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Mallory at 581-2942 or [email protected]maine.edu.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.