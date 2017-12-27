IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 1:48 p.m., a theft was reported on James Street.
7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Street.
IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Tuesday at 6:49 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Main Street.
IN BURNHAM, Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winnecook Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Battle Ridge Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cranberry Circle.
8:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Town Line Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a report of a panic alarm was taken from Bates Drive.
7:22 a.m., police were sent to Sheridan Drive for an investigation.
4:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Military Avenue.
8:11 p.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:26 a.m., threatening was reported on Middle Street.
9:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Morrison Hill Road.
9:47 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
10:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Whittier Road.
Wednesday at 1:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.
10:47 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Bridge Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:44 p.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance on Summer Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:37 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from St. Albans Road.
12:40 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:52 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.
11:40 a.m., a theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.
6:39 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from North Main Street.
9:13 p.m., police made an arrest while helping another agency on North Main Street.
IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 2:49 p.m., a complaint about threatening was taken from Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 7:56 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Chestnut Street.
6:43 p.m., a complaint was taken from Mount Pleasant Avenue.
Wednesday at 6:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
7:30 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 1:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle on Yeaton Street.
10:01 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle on Barnet Avenue.
10:36 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
12:21 p.m., police investigated a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle on Forest Park.
7:30 p.m., police investigated a report of shoplifting at Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.
9:10 p.m., a report of harassment was taken on Seavey Street.
9:46 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.
10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Bobbie Dawes, 46, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
10:05 a.m., Joshua Norton, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
4:05 p.m., Timothy Roy, 27, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., Daniel Raye Driver, 25, of Canaan, was arrested on a contempt order.
10:35 p.m., Alison Francis Lewey, 47, of Corinna, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.