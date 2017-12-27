New vendors wanted for Viles Arboretum’s Beyond Borders Farmers Market 2018 in Augusta.
Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, with indoor winter space as well.
For more information, contact 626-7989 or i[email protected].
