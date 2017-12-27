The City of Waterville Department of Public Works will pick up Christmas trees the weeks of Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, weather permitting. Trees should be left at the curb. Please remove all decorations, tinsel and stands.

For further information, call the Department of Public Works at 680-4744.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.