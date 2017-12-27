ERIE, Pa. – Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days, prompting a disaster emergency declaration.

I live just 10 mins outside of #Erie and this sign has never been more relevant and appropriate. 34 inches of snow inside 24 hours on Christmas Day and it’s not stop and more on the way this weekend. pic.twitter.com/SMGG7hiGlu — Bobby Delaney (@thatgeekdad) December 26, 2017

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper signed a declaration of disaster emergency which she said would allow “needed resources to be obtained.”

Emergency management coordinator Dale Robinson says that will allow officials to bring in some National Guard resources with forecasters predicting more snow Wednesday.

So, since 12 AM Christmas Day, #EriePA has gotten over 55 inches of snow. Their average for December and January COMBINED is just over 57 inches. Here's what Erie looks like right now: pic.twitter.com/NigHc79iGD — Drew (@DrewMacFarlane) December 26, 2017

The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

Erie has issued a snow emergency, citing “dangerous and impassable” roads. Officials urged people to avoid travel.

