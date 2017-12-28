Police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the death of a Baldwin woman who was reported missing this week but was found dead near her home in the woods, police said.

The body of Lawrene Alexander, 59, was found early Wednesday afternoon, said Lt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not release details about her condition when she was found, who discovered her body or what may have led to her death. Her remains are expected to be examined Friday by the Medical Examiner’s office.

No cause or manner of death has been established, Foss said.

“Ms. Alexander’s family has expressed some concerns surrounding her death and we are looking into these,” Foss said in an email.

It was not yet clear whether the death will be considered suspicious, Foss said.

Alexander was last heard from Dec. 20 when she called a relative. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice early Wednesday asking for help from the public in their search, but found her remains a short time later.

Alexander’s closest family members live in California, and after not hearing from her, asked one of her friends in Maine to check on her, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Police met Alexander’s friend at the residence, and found nothing disturbed. Alexander left her house without her cellphone, and her car was also still parked outside.

Police said Alexander’s family informed them that she has an ongoing mental health diagnosis she was managing. She had disappeared for periods before, but always checked in with a relative.

