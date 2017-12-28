The map below illustrates current wind speeds and directions as of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, and observed low temperatures since midnight at Maine’s airport weather stations. Underlined figures represent weather stations that observed new record low temperatures this morning. Mouse over each figure to see windchill values and previous record lows for this date.
Local & State
increase font size
ColdTrac: record-setting cold for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 28
Several of Maine's airport weather stations observed record-low temperatures this morning, while northwest winds made it feel even colder.
INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.