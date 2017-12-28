Dinner and a show are planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The steak or chicken dinner will be followed by Arcadian Music with Gus La Casse and Peter Lindquist.

Described as a folk fiddler with both speed and savage energy, La Casse’s repertoire reflects his innovative spirit and dedication to the Cape Breton and Acadian fiddle traditions, playing both standards of the genre and his original material.

Lindquist is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has toured extensively in the U.S. and Canada, and has also performed in England, Spain and France. His songwriting includes elements of bluegrass, folk and country music, often telling stories of the American experience.

Although they come from different traditions, their collaboration packs a high intensity, performing with dynamic interplay between the fiddle and guitar.

Tickets cost $30.

For tickets or more information, visit somersetabbey.com or 696-5800.

