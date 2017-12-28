Dropkick Murphys will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at State Theatre, 609 Congress St. in Portland. Agnostic Front and Bim Skala Bim will open.

Dropkick Murphys — Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals, bass guitar), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals) — will be on tour in support of their “11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory” album, released through the band’s own Born & Bred Records earlier this year.

Tickets cost $35 in advance or $40 day of show. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2jfsjuO.

For more information on Dropkick Murphys, visit www.dropkickmurphys.com.

