Joey Alexander will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road, in Orono.

Joey is an Indonesian jazz pianist and child prodigy who taught himself to play jazz at age six. He won the Grand Prix at the 2013 Master-Jam Fest. In 2014, Wynton Marsalis invited him to play at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which, according to The New York Times, made him an “overnight sensation.”

He released his first album, “My Favorite Things,” in 2015 at age 11. Joey played at the Montreal and Newport Jazz Festivals in 2015, and has performed for Herbie Hancock, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Tickets cost $24-$44.

For more information, visit collinscenterforthearts.com or call 581-1755.

