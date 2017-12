KINGFIELD — The Stanley Museum will close for daily visits on Saturday, Dec. 30, and reopen Thursday, March 1.

The museum will be open for groups by appointment only in January and February with 24- to 48-hour advance notice.

To contact the museum, call 265-2729 and leave message, email [email protected], or mail the request to P.O. Box 77, Kingfield, ME 04947.

For more information, visit stanleymuseum.org or the musuem’s Facebook page.

