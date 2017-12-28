IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Snubber Drive.

7:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:04 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Beaver Brook Lane.

10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on First Tracks Lane.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:25 p.m., police investigated a report of a burglary alarm at Clinton Elementary School on Morrison Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main and Allen streets.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police investigated a report of theft on River Road.

7:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 7:14 p.m., threatening was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN RIPLEY, Wednesday at 10:21 p.m., an intoxicated subject was reported on Ellms Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

6:33 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 6:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Mason Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., police investigated a report of theft on Summer Street.

12:35 p.m., police investigated a report of a missing person on Oxford Street.

5:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

7:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Colby College Field House on Mayflower Hill Drive.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:08 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.

9:22 p.m., police investigated a report of threatening at Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 11:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Lothrop Street.

11:59 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

3:04 p.m., a theft was reported on McCrillis Corner Road.

3:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

5:59 p.m., threatening was reported on US. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Halifax House on Halifax Street.

Thursday at 3:26 a.m., a missing person was reported on Joe Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., Crystal Nersessian, 37, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8:53 a.m., Brittany Pomerleau, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

12:50 p.m., Steven Knockwood, 42, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., Michael J. Pixley, 21, of Lewiston, was arrested on three charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3:01 p.m., Bruce A. Goodridge, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:57 p.m., Alicia Lumbert, 35, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:56 p.m., Herby J. Fournier, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

