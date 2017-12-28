Vance Gilbert will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.
Considered by many to be an integral part of the national folk scene, the singer-songwriter’s compositions also employ sophisticated melodies and harmonies that attest to his jazz roots.
Noted not only for being the ever consummate performer and storyteller, Gilbert has recorded 12 albums, including a duo album with friend Ellis Paul. Gilbert has been the opener of choice for artists as varied as Aretha Franklin, Arlo Guthrie and Anita Baker.
Tickets cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door.
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.