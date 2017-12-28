AUGUSTA — A nature journaling workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at The Viles Arboretum. The workshop is the last in the series.

Master Naturalist Andrea Lani will lead the workshop. Lani has been an avid nature journaler for more than 20 years and has taught nature writing and nature journaling workshops at the arboretum, Hidden Valley Nature Center, Maine Island Trails Association and other organizations around Maine.

The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced journalers. This class will include an introduction to nature journaling during which participants can learn a variety of drawing techniques designed to help even the most reluctant artist overcome their fears. From there the group will explore a nature in winter using a variety of journaling techniques specific to the season.

The group will spend time both outdoors and inside, so dress accordingly. Bring a blank book, notebook or journal and preferred writing and drawing tools (pencil and pen, and colored pencils, if you have them), a day pack and something to sit on outdoors (lightweight camp chair, sit mat, extra jacket etc.). Those that have them, bring snowshoes; some will be available.

The registration fee is $35 for arboretum members or $45 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit vilesarboretum.org or call 626-7989.

