Franklin County sheriff’s deputies rescued nine beagle dogs, including three puppies, that had been abandoned in an unheated garage with an open door in subzero temperatures Friday morning and are searching for the dogs’ owner to charge him with animal cruelty, Sheriff Scott Nichols said.

Nichols, who responded to the call along with Deputy Andrew Morgan just after 7:30 a.m., said in an email that the dogs had been abandoned on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township. Temperatures overnight in the rural township dipped into the teens below zero.

Nichols said a witness reported that the dog’s owner had moved, leaving them there over two days without food and with frozen water. The dogs were removed and taken to the animal shelter in Farmington. Deputy Andrew Morgan is working with authorities from the state Animal Welfare division. Animal cruelty charges are pending with the owner as soon as he is located, the sheriff said.

This story will be updated.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.