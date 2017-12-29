POLAND — Crews from several towns were on Megquier Hill Road late Thursday after a mobile home was reported in flames at about 9 p.m.

Firefighters from Poland were joined by crews from Mechanic Falls, Oxford, Minot, Paris and other departments after flames were seen shooting from the eaves at 704 Megquier Hill Road.

Early reports were that no one was inside the home when it went up in flames. There were no immediate reports of injury.

Minutes after the first crews arrived at the scene, the home was reported to be fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were battling ice and subzero temperatures as they battled the blaze. When the call came in, it was minus 4 in Poland.

Police were called to shut down a section of Megquier Hill Road, which runs along Thompson Lake, a short distance from the Oxford town line.

The night was marked by several reported chimney fires, including those in the towns of Buckfield and Paris.

