IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

9:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Street.

1:18 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Cony Road.

2:03 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overdose on Western Avenue.

3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overdose on Western Avenue.

4:18 p.m., there was a traffic accident on North Belfast Avenue.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

5:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

5:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overdose on Washington Street.

Friday at 4:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:19 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Western Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., Jamahl Abdul Howell, 30, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant, at the Kennebec County jail on State Street.

6:42 p.m., Rick E. Soucy Jr., 39, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked after a traffic stop on Stone Street and Eastern Avenue.

9:18 p.m., Wendell Manuel Baker, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested at the Kennebec County jail on a charge of failure to appear.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:34 p.m., Amanda McCarthy, 31, of Sidney, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

