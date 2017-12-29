IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
9:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Street.
1:18 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Cony Road.
2:03 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overdose on Western Avenue.
3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overdose on Western Avenue.
4:18 p.m., there was a traffic accident on North Belfast Avenue.
4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
5:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
5:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overdose on Washington Street.
Friday at 4:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
5:19 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Western Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., Jamahl Abdul Howell, 30, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant, at the Kennebec County jail on State Street.
6:42 p.m., Rick E. Soucy Jr., 39, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked after a traffic stop on Stone Street and Eastern Avenue.
9:18 p.m., Wendell Manuel Baker, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested at the Kennebec County jail on a charge of failure to appear.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:34 p.m., Amanda McCarthy, 31, of Sidney, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.