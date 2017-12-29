With temperatures across the state well below freezing Friday morning, many Mainers are waking up to frozen pipes and dead car batteries.

Maine is in the grip of a record-breaking cold spell that is expected to last well into next week. At 8:30 a.m., temperatures ranged from 5 to 30 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reported Mercer in Somerset County had the lowest temperature Friday morning at 30 degrees below zero. Temperatures in Fryeburg and Embden plunged to 28 degrees below zero.

The high temperature in Portland on Thursday was 8 degrees, breaking the previous record for coldest high temperature for Dec. 28 set in 1946 at 11 degrees. The normal high temperature for that date is 34 degrees.

The frigid temperatures lead to extra busy days for AAA of Northern New England. On Thursday, the company responded to 6,900 calls for service on Thursday in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. By 8 a.m. Friday, the company had already taken 1,000 calls from customers with weather-related issues.

Patrick Moody, a spokesman for AAA, said the most common issue seems to be with dead batteries. The typical lifespan of a battery is three to five years and AAA employees are “finding many batteries beyond that period are failing,” he said.

“At these temperatures batteries lose 60 to 70 percent of their starting power and if it isn’t a healthy charged battery, it likely won’t start in this temperature,” Moody said.

Moody said low temperatures like the ones gripping Maine this week also expose underlying issues, resulting in cars needing to be towed in for service. He also recommends people keep their gas tanks at least half full to avoid condensation buildup and freezing in the fuel system.

The record-breaking cold and wind chill temperatures predicted for Monday have prompted Special Olympics Maine to reschedule its annual Lobster Dip for the first time in 30 years.

The lobster dip, which features people dipping into the chilly Atlantic in front of The Brunswick in Old Orchard Beach, will be held at noon on Jan. 13.

“The safety of our dippers is always of the utmost importance to us and we just cannot take any chances. This is a fun, annual event and we want people to not only look forward to it but to also feel safe while participating,” Special Olympics Maine posted on Facebook.

The annual Polar Bear Dip at East End Beach in Portland scheduled for noon on Sunday has been called off because of the cold, but the 5K race will still be held, said Stacie Haines of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. So far, 140 Mainers from age 10 to 81 have already registered for the fundraising event.

“It was a hard decision to make, but we feel for safety reasons we can’t encourage people to jump into the ocean,” Haines said. “It’s just too cold.”

