More than 100 employees in MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Imaging Department collected items for the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter in Waterville.

Items included bath tissue, paper towels, hygiene products, household products, toys, school supplies, non-perishable foods, clothing, hats and mittens among other items.

Jessica Breton, a sonographer at MaineGeneral Medical Center's Imaging Department, with donated boxes of items in the elevator at the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter in Waterville. Contributed photo Some of the items donated by more than 100 employees in MaineGeneral Medical Center's Imaging and Radiology Department. Contributed photo

For more information about the shelter, call Tanya Fossett Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter manager, at 872-8082.

