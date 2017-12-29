IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:55 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Horseback Road.

9:33 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Valley Road.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 10:04 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Harmony Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

5:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 10:04 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:09 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spaulding Mountain Court.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 2:06 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Adams Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 2:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McNally Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 8:10 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Thurston Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

4:58 p.m., police made an arrest after receiving a report of an assault on Wandrup Drive.

6:23 p.m., police made an arrest on Somerset Avenue.

4:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Wandrup Drive.

Friday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

8:09 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:18 a.m., theft was reported on Adams Circle.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

8:45 p.m., theft was reported on Dunham Road.

In Freeman Township, Thursday at 9:40 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 1:46 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Johns Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:38 a.m., a theft was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 8:13 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:04 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Tarbell Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:22 a.m.,a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Somerset Avenue.

6:52 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Spring Road.

9:29 a.m., police made an arrest on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:28 a.m., a theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Timberview Drive.

4:31 p.m., police made an arrest on Water Street.

6:03 p.m., police made an arrest on Mountain View Terrace.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 2:34 p.m., police made an arrest on North Main Street.

3:58 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., a person was reported missing on Healey Court.

11:16 a.m., theft was reported on Spring Place.

12:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

2:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.

2:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

9:46 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.

10:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Place.

10:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

Friday at 12:06 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

12:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

1:13 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on South Grove Street.

5:32 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

Friday at 5:52 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:07 p.m., Ira Hatch, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10:30 p.m., Frederick Dougherty, 36, of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., Crystal Macia, 30, of Wiscasset, was arrested on warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., Melissa Jane Breznyak, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Friday at 12:06 a.m., Robert Eric French, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:58 p.m., a 16-year-old was summoned on a charge of assault.

