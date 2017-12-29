IN ANSON, Thursday at 8:55 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Horseback Road.
9:33 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Valley Road.
IN ATHENS, Thursday at 10:04 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Harmony Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.
5:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 10:04 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
10:09 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spaulding Mountain Court.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 2:06 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Adams Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 2:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McNally Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 8:10 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Thurston Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.
4:58 p.m., police made an arrest after receiving a report of an assault on Wandrup Drive.
6:23 p.m., police made an arrest on Somerset Avenue.
4:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Wandrup Drive.
Friday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.
8:09 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Osborne Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:18 a.m., theft was reported on Adams Circle.
8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
8:45 p.m., theft was reported on Dunham Road.
In Freeman Township, Thursday at 9:40 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Foster Hill Road.
IN JACKMAN, Friday at 1:46 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Johns Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:38 a.m., a theft was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 8:13 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Carrabassett Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:04 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Tarbell Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:22 a.m.,a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Somerset Avenue.
6:52 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Spring Road.
9:29 a.m., police made an arrest on North Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:28 a.m., a theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
11:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Timberview Drive.
4:31 p.m., police made an arrest on Water Street.
6:03 p.m., police made an arrest on Mountain View Terrace.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 2:34 p.m., police made an arrest on North Main Street.
3:58 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Parkman Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., a person was reported missing on Healey Court.
11:16 a.m., theft was reported on Spring Place.
12:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
2:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.
2:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
9:46 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.
10:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Place.
10:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.
Friday at 12:06 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
12:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
1:13 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on South Grove Street.
5:32 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
Friday at 5:52 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Augusta Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:07 p.m., Ira Hatch, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
10:30 p.m., Frederick Dougherty, 36, of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., Crystal Macia, 30, of Wiscasset, was arrested on warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., Melissa Jane Breznyak, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
Friday at 12:06 a.m., Robert Eric French, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.
SUMMONS
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:58 p.m., a 16-year-old was summoned on a charge of assault.