Sen. Bellows to speak at Winthrop chamber meeting

State Sen. Shenna Bellows will kick off the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber’s 2018 breakfast talks on Thursday with a discussion about Maine’s Medicaid expansion, marijuana reform and legislation affecting businesses and the workplace.

Bellows, a Democrat from Manchester, represents District 14, which includes Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield and West Gardiner.

A member of the Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee, Bellows will also talk about two bills that she introduced to the Legislature involving the opiate crisis and internet security, according to a news release from the chamber.

The talk, at the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza, Winthrop, runs from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and the public may attend. Cost is $7 for members and $10 for others.

