IN ANSON, Friday at 3:01 p.m., trespass was reported on Pease Hill Road.

3:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:29 p.m., a Winthrop Street caller reported a burglary.

4:13 p.m., one person was charged following a report of theft/shoplifting by a Western Avenue caller.

8:15 p.m., a Sewall Street caller reported suspicious activity.

9:42 p.m., an unidentified person was reported arrested following a motor vehicle shop on Western Avenue.

10:51 p.m., an unidentified person was reported arrested following a motor vehicle shop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Sunday at 1:20 a.m., a New England Road caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 8:36 p.m., a warning was issued following a report of a disturbance on Preble Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 12:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

1:02 p.m., a complaint was investigated on Mud Run.

3:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mud Run.

10:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

6:15 p.m., a fire call was taken from McNally Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 3:28 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Wakefield Place.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

2:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Pleasant Street.

2:38 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pleasant Street.

6:35 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

6:55 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of a traffic accident on Western Avenue.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 8:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:56 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Sparkling Lake Lane.

9:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:16 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:06 a.m., a theft was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:45 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on West Front Street.

9:28 a.m., a complaint was investigated on Bigelow Hill Road.

11:40 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Blah Street.

12:32 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Dartmouth Street.

1:12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

8:30 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Pine Street.

Saturday at 2:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Steward Hill Road.

3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 9:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

1:27 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 10:11 a.m., threatening was reported on Cross Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:58 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

8:58 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Union Street.

10:20 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment at Inland Hospital on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:05 a.m., an accident with personal injury was reported on College Avenue.

11:14 a.m., an assault was reported on Myrtle Street.

11:34 a.m., a theft was reported at Marden’s on KMD.

12:25 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at the police station on Colby Street.

12:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Stream View Drive.

1:12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Bell Street.

3:54 p.m., a theft was reported at an agency on Silver Street.

5:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from residential units on College Avenue.

5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mt. Merici Avenue.

6:33 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

7:39 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on Vallee Avenue.

9:13 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Silver Street.

9:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Nunn Street.

9:55 p.m., police made an arrest on Summer Street.

10:12 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

11 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Ticonic Bridge.

Saturday at 12:17 a.m., a report of a strong-arm robbery was taken at a Spruce Street apartment.

12:46 a.m., police made a warrant arrest in the parking lot at Elm Plaza.

1:56 a.m., police made an arrest on Center Place related to the previous robbery report on Spruce Street.

2:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Redington Street.

3:05 a.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Center Place.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:08 a.m., an accident with personal injury was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:16 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on China Road.

2:46 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on Whipporwill Drive.

3:51 p.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Heywood Road.

4:15 p.m., police made an arrest on Smiley Avenue.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

9:34 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

10:23 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, April L. Frith, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release following a report of a domestic disturbance from a Chapel Street caller.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:49 a.m., Joe Seigars, 80, of Anson, arrested on charges of a motion to revoke bail and violating the conditions of release.

1:09 p.m., Brian P. Leavitt, 30, and Ashleigh E. Richmond, 27, both of Pittsfield, arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of a scheduled drug.

4:12 p.m., Myles Ace Cloutier, 25, of Palmyra, arrested on a probation hold and on a theft charge.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:47 a.m., Joshua Noble, 37, of South China, arrested on Elm Plaza and three warrants.

2:45 a.m., Katie Goodall, 31, of Waterville, arrested on Center Place on a charge of robbery.

