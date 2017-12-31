An Enfield home was destroyed by fire Saturday but no one was hurt, WCSH reported.
The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. in a home on Old County Road.
Three to four people escaped from the home which is in Penobscot County.
Firefighters say three to four people escaped from the fire, which they believe was electrical.
Crews from seven communities responded. Firefighters said the freezing temperatures hampered their efforts to put out the blaze.
Firefighters say the home will have to be demolished.