IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:52 a.m., a Capitol Street caller reported harassment.
12:33 p.m., a caller from Gray Birch Drive reported criminal mischief.
12:54 p.m., a Water Street caller reported an assault.
7:36 p.m., a caller from Marketplace Drive reported a theft.
8:21 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a Water Street caller reported an aggravated assault.
10:39 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital following a Laurel Street caller’s request to check welfare/mental health of an individual.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:51 a.m., a Winthrop Street caller reported an assault.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., a Royal Street caller reported an incident of littering.