CALAIS — Police say one of the five men charged after a drive-by shooting in eastern Maine had more than 100 doses of drugs in his intestines.

Police say 27-year-old Stephen Perkins of Baileyville was charged along with four men from New York City after shots were fired from a car Wednesday night in Calais.

No one was hurt.

All five were charged with attempted murder, along with trafficking charges. They remained in the Washington County Jail on Sunday. It was unclear if they had attorneys.

Perkins was arrested in Calais after leaping from a car.

The others were arrested 44 miles away in Brookton after speeding off. They’re identified as 21-year-old Marcos Luis Figueroa-Frias, 21-year-old Elmer Frias, 26-year-old Jordan Rodriguez and 20-year-old Saul Figueroa.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.