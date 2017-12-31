MOUNT VERNON – Here in a private countryside setting in the Belgrade Lakes region is a wonderfully spacious, thoroughly updated home that offers every contemporary comfort – and much besides.

The house, a perfect single-family dwelling, is the heart of a property that has potential in many areas. These 39.1 mostly wooded acres were originally a farm, and could be again. The cleared acreage includes a charming orchard (apples, pears, plums) and is a gardener’s delight in waiting. There’s even a quarter-acre, spring-fed pond for irrigation. (It’s great for ice skating and has been stocked with rainbow trout.)

Equestrians, note the two-level, heated, 24-foot-by-36 foot garage/barn, which stabled Morgans a few years ago and can accommodate four stalls (one for a brood mare, if you like) plus tack room, etc. The high-ceilinged barn is also ideal for a woodworker or anyone seeking a shop; the walkup second story would be a fine studio for an artist.

Built in 1969, the house has been scrupulously maintained and updated – and expanded, with the lovely enclosed porch, and the upstairs’ huge master suite, just two examples. At 5,210 square feet, it already feels like a family compound for multiple generations. Converting the barn into a guest / accessory house would enhance that role – or, a new use as a year-round bed-and-breakfast drawing snowmobilers, hunters, and repeat vacationers seeking the renowned Belgrade lakes’ recreational offerings. Among them is the idyllic (and public) Belgrade Lakes Golf Club.

Other outbuildings are a run-in for horses and a detached garage (in addition to the direct-entry bays). The 10-room, four-bedroom, four-bath (two master suites) three-level home is a model of efficiency (check the 2,000-gallon oil tank). There’s a wood stove and two gas fireplaces. The new, dine-in, custom kitchen is a beauty, with a six-burner Viking professional gas range among its stainless appliances.

The home at 160 Bean Road, Mount Vernon, is listed for sale at $495,000 by Harrison Wolfington of Laflin & Wolfington Realty in Hallowell. Annual taxes are $5,665 (2017). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Harrison at 592-8844 or at [email protected].

Photos by Mike McDougal, Maine Home Photography.The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.