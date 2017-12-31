Megan Dunbar and Jeremy Eaton were united in marriage on October 21, 2017 at the Moody Chapel with Rev. Mark Tanner and family-friend Don Smith officiating the ceremony. A reception immediately followed at the Poulin-Turner Hall in Skowhegan.

The couple spent their honeymoon traveling up and down the East coast, checking out all the local sights.

Megan is employed at Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union in Skowhegan while Jeremy is employed by Harley-Davidson in Augusta.

The couple reside in Fairfield.

