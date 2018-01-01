FARMINGTON — Lexi Mittelstadt had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists but it wasn’t enough as Mt. Blue lost to Brewer 59-52 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A girls basketball game Monday.
Jocelyn Daggett added nine points and six rebounds for Mt. Blue (2-4).
MacKenzie Dore led Brewer (2-4) with 18 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BREWER 57, MT. BLUE 48: Isaac Cummings scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Witches to the KVAC A win in Farmington.
Brandon Glidden added 13 points for Brewer (3-3), which seven 3-pointers.
Mt. Blue (0-6) was led by Marshall Doyon with 16 points and James Anderson with 14.