IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Goodrich Road.

2:18 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Goodrich Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 11:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Browns Corner Road.

10:45 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Moores Mill Road.

Monday at 12:18 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., police were called to assist another agency.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 2:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Andrew Ham Road.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Bragg Road.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bear Mountain Road.

9:37 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle complaint on Center Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., a personal injury accident was reported on White School House Road.

12:02 p.m., a report of a vehicle fire was taken from Laney Road.

11:16 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Edenway Lane.

Sunday at 3:02 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Main Street.

3:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:06 a.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Pleasant Street.

10:28 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Pleasant Street.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Lane.

8:12 p.m., a report of an unwanted person was investigated on Belgrade Road.

Monday at 1:05 a.m., police made a warrant arrest, no location was given.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:39 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 7:26 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency. No location was given.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 7:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on MRI Drive.

Monday at 6:46 a.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Water Street.

8:40 a.m., trespass was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 11:07 a.m., a complaint was taken from North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Center Place.

11:35 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of an assault at apartments on Crestwood Drive.

12:28 p.m., a report of sex offenses was taken from Pleasant Street.

12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.

1:16 p.m., a report of a fight was taken from a business on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:37 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:15 p.m., a personal injury accident was reported at Drummond Avenue and Oak Street.

4:04 p.m., a theft was reported at Kmart on Elm Plaza.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

6:23 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the Thayer Unit on North Street.

11:29 p.m., a burglary alarm was reported at a restaurant on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Monday at 12:36 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at a hotel on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

1:55 a.m., a fight was reported at a bar on Silver Street.

2:27 a.m., a fight was reported at a restaurant on Main Street.

3:15 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on First Rangeway.

3:49 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on West Court.

5:12 a.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a report of a disturbance at a store on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:35 p.m., Anthony Lee Tuttle, 19, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:54 p.m., Matthew M. Almeida, 31, of Clinton, arrested on a probation hold.

10:04 p.m., Jessica E. Almeida, 30, of Pittsfield, arrested on warrants for theft and failure to appear.

Monday at 12:21 a.m., Stephen M. Pinkham, 37, of Madison, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1:56 a.m., Mona M. Carpenter, 48, of Canaan, charged with domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, refusing to sign a criminal summons and refusing to submit to arrest.

2:17 a.m., Ryan J. Pelletier, 20, of Anson, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

3:24 a.m., Robert Vincent Johnson, 34, of Bingham, arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

8:14 a.m., Jeremy Adam Goodwin, 24, of Bangor, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, with priors, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest.

11:19 a.m., Courtney Elizabeth Langton, 22, of Madison, charged with violating the conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:07 a.m., Justin Chechowitz, 27, a transient, arrested at the Thayer Unit emergency room on a warrant.

