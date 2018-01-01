Portland police say a woman struck by a vehicle on Saturday night is recovering from injuries that were not life-threatening.

The woman was struck by a vehicle at 980 Forest Ave. about 9:15 p.m. Police closed Forest Avenue, from Walton to Elmwood streets, for a short time, according to police Sgt. Jacob Titcomb.

Police originally described the crash as “serious” in a Twitter post, but Titcomb said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Titcomb said Monday night he could not provide any additional details about the victim, the driver or the crash. He said driver is not currently facing any charges.

