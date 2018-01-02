Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, will hold constituent office hours from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on selected Fridays throughout Senate District 14, beginning in January.

The constituent office will be open Jan. 5 at the Winthrop Town Office, 17 Highland Ave.; Jan. 19 at the Farmingdale Town Office, 289 Maine Ave; Feb. 2 at Apple Valley Bakery, 829 Main St., Monmouth; and Feb. 16at Hallowell City Hall, 1 Winthrop St.

The office hours will provide local residents a chance to meet with their state senator and discuss legislative and state government matters. All are welcome to attend and ask questions or share opinions.

Additional office hours will be announced.

For more information, contact Emily F. Cook, legislative aide, Senate Democratic Office, State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333, or call 287-1515.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.