To work toward restoring the historic migration of fish on Cobbosseecontee Stream, two nonprofits are seeking the support of Gardiner city officials in changing a conservation easement to allow a fish ladder.

Upstream, whose goal is restoring sea-run fish migration to Cobbosseecontee Stream, is joining with the Kennebec Land Trust, which holds a conservation easement for a stretch of city-owned land on the stream, to seek a change in the wording of the easement to allow fishway construction to take place.

“We’re writing grants to do an engineering study,” Tina Wood, of Upstream, said Tuesday. That will determine where they can begin.

“We have talked to the Department of Marine Resources about what could possibly work there,” Wood said. “We’re in the planning stages.”

The language of the easement details what activities are allowed to take place on the city’s 12.5 acres that border the stream, and construction is not one of them.

To change the wording requires action in Kennebec County Superior Court, and that’s what the two organizations are seeking the support of city officials for on Wednesday.

Gardiner’s elected officials have said they support the restoration of the migration of sea-run fish on the stream, which has been used for more than two centuries to power Gardiner’s manufacturing economy.

An inauguration also is scheduled. Philip Hart, who has served as a city councilor for 30 years, did not run for re-election from District 4. He’ll be recognized for his service and will give farewell remarks. Marc Rines, who ran unopposed in that district, will be sworn in, as will District 1 City Councilor Terry Berry, District 2 City Councilor Patricia Hart and District 3 City Councilor Shawn Dolley.

Elected officials are also expected to consider:

• Making changes to the city’s Summer Street Affordable Housing and Downtown Tax Increment Financing districts following public hearings on both;

• Granting a liquor license for the Gardiner Lodge of Elks; and

• Delegating authority to city staff to transact city business efficiently.

The council also is expected to meet in executive session to discuss a group of employees’ compensation.

The Gardiner City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council chamber in City Hall at 6 Church St.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.