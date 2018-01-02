AUGUSTA —With the Legislature set to reconvene in January, Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester; Sen. Tom Saviello, R-Wilton; Sen. Rod Whittemore, R-Skowhegan; Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta; and Sen. Scott Cyrway, R-Benton are reminding local schools and students about the Senate Honorary Page program at the State House in Augusta.

The daylong program gives students a unique opportunity not only to observe the state’s legislative process, but to be a part of it. All students from third grade through high school are encouraged to participate.

Honorary pages help deliver messages, distribute documents within the Senate Chamber, interact with the senators and, most importantly, take part in a real-world, interactive legislative learning experience.

The Legislature will begin meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and is scheduled to end on April 18. Honorary pages are needed throughout the session, so scheduling is flexible.

For more information or to schedule a visit, call 287-1505.

