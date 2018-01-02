SOUTH PORTLAND — Chelsea Roy, the 29-year-old South Portland resident who is competing on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” had a big night in the show’s season premiere Monday night.

WCSH reports that when Roy, a real estate executive, got out of the limo to meet racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. he said, “Wow she’s interesting.”

Later in the show, Roy and Luyendyk got some one-on-one time together, and shared the first kiss of the season. Shortly after, Luyendyk gave Roy his first-impression rose, securing her safety for the next week.

Roy is one of 29 contestants competing for Luyendyk’s heart.

