FARMINGTON — Surviving Your Adolescents — How to Manage & Let Go of Your 13-18 Year Olds will be the topic of a two-session workshop set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 14 and 21, at Children’s Task Force, 113 Church St.
This program takes a step-by-step approach that can help end hassles and offers solutions. Caregivers can learn the difference between teens and parents, what problems require professional attention, five ways to improve any parent/teen relationship, tactics to combat testing and manipulation, and more.
Free childcare and snacks will be available.
To register or for more information, call 778-6960.