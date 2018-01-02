LEWISTON— St. Joseph’s took control by opening the second quarter on a 10-2 run to beat Bates 77-66 Tuesday night in a nonconference women’s basketball game.

Kelsi McNamara led the way for St. Joseph’s (9-1) with 28 points, including 11 for 11 from the line, and Emily Benway was 11 of 13 from the field and finished with 23 points.

Nina Davenport paced the Bobcats (5-7) with 27 points, including 6 3-pointer. Melanie Binkhorst added 12 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NICHOLS 86, SOUTHERN MAINE 71: Marcos Echevarria had a game-high 18 points to lead six players in double figures as the 24th-ranked Bison (9-1) took a 45-31 halftime lead and handled the Huskies (1-11) in nonconference play at Dudley, Massachusetts.

Reserve Keenan Hendricks (Oceanside) was the leading scorer for Southern Maine with 17 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 75, BATES 72: Darian Berry scored six of his 28 points during overtime as St. Joseph’s (6-5) outscored the Bobcats (7-5) 11-8 for a nonconference win in Lewiston.

Ian Mileikis finished with 11 points for St. Joe’s, and Aaron Hall 10. Jeff Spellman’s 28 paced Bates, with Kody Greenhalgh coming off the Bobcats’ bench with 12 points.

Berry opened the overtime scoring with a 3-pointer for a 67-64 Monks lead. However, Bates used a pair of Nick Lynch free throws and a layup by Nick Gilpin to take a 68-67 lead. Mileikis countered with a jumper for a 69-68 Monks lead. St. Joseph’s maintained a lead the rest of the way.

(5) Xavier 86, Butler 79: J.P. Macura scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half to get the host Musketeers (15-1, 3-0 Big East) rolling, and Trevon Bluiett had 21 points in beating the Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1). Xavier has won 10 straight.

(16) TCU 81, Baylor 78: Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, as the visiting Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) bounced back from their first loss to beat the Bears (10-4, 0-2).

AUBURN 94, (23) TENNESSEE 84: Bryce Brown and Jared Harper each scored 18 points as the visiting Tigers (13-1, 1-0 SEC) erased an early 14-point deficit to beat the Vols (9-4, 0-2) for their 11th straight victory.

WOMENS HOCKEY

WESLEYAN 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: The Cardinals (3-4-2) took a quick lead, scoring a pair of power- play goals in the span of 2:50 early in the first period, as they defeated the Nor’easters (4-4-5) in a nonconference game in Biddeford.

Alex Horton opened the scoring for Wesleyan on a Sarah Goss feed 5:24 into the game and Goss teamed up with Kendall Carr to set up Sydnee Goyer at 8:14 to extend the lead to 2-0.

UNE’s Katie Babineau scored from Michaela McLaughlin to cut the margin with 22 seconds left before the first intermission.

Sam Smith turned aside 26 shots for the Cardinals; Caty Flagg had 34 saves for the Nor’easters.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, COLBY 3: The Nor’easters (8-3-2) scored four consecutive second-period goals and held off the Mules (6-3-0) in a nonconference matchup at Biddeford.

Michael Rudolf opened the scoring for Colby 1:30 into the second, but UNE answered with four goals from four players, including power-play goals from Tucker Ross and Ryan Bloom.

Mario Benicky countered with a pair of goals for the Mules, the first in the final minute of the second period and again 6:50 into the third to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Brady Fleurent scored an empty-net goal in the final minute of regulation.

