47 Daisies recently was selected to receive a 2017 Quimby Family Foundation Grant in support of 47 Daisies’ Food Access Programs.

The Food Access Programs provide free and reduced-cost Community Supported Agriculture shares to local elderly residents and low-income families, as well as half-price purchases from the organization’s farm store in Vassalboro, according to a news release from 47 Daisies. Participants in the Food Access Programs do not necessarily need to have WIC or SNAP benefits; they simply need to let the farm know that they have financial need. Through the Quimby Family Foundation grant, 47 Daisies will be expand these programs.

In addition to providing community members with free and reduced-cost fruits, vegetables and other nutritious foods, 47 Daises offers kid-centered food programs such as the Kid’s Chef Club and “The Kid Can Cook” classes free of charge to local children. Community and educational events include monthly “Pizza and Conversation” evenings, adult and kid cooking classes, a book club and new this winter, a “Little Explorers Club” which is open to kids grades 1-4, according to the release.

Through its Food Access Programs, 47 Daisies is working to increase access to fresh, nutritious food to Kennebec County residents regardless of income. Whether it’s introducing children to different vegetables and teaching them how to create recipes in the community kitchen or delivering free CSA shares to a local senior living center, 47 Daisies is proud of the impact the Food Access Programs are having in the community.

The Quimby Family Foundation is committed to growing human wholeness by fostering stronger relationships between people and nature and the foundation provides annual grant funding through a highly competitive application process, according to a news release from 47 Daisies.

47 Daisies was established in 2010 with a mission to support community through farming became a non-profit in 2017. Questions about 47 Daisies can be directed to Harmony Parks Dillaway at [email protected] or 509-0569. To learn more about the Quimby Family Foundation, visit quimbyfamilyfoundation.org.

