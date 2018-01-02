NEW HIRES

News Center WCSH6 announced two hires.

Lindsey Mills takes the co-anchor spot with Lee Goldberg on News Center Now at 5 p.m.

Clay Gordon is co-anchoring The News Center weekend “Morning Report” with Katie Bavoso and Cory Froomkin.

Mills and Gordon worked in the Bangor news market where they met and became engaged. The married couple most recently worked together as co-anchors in Peoria, Illinois.

Chase Custom Homes & Finance Inc. and Alliance Realty in Westbrook has hired Kelly Couture as an associate broker on The Chase Team.

Couture worked previously as the development director of Easterseals Maine. She will assist The Chase Team in real estate listings, new construction sales and further business development.

PROMOTIONS

The Maine Housing Board of Commissioners named Peter Merrill to serve as interim director of MaineHousing.

Merrill, of Portland, has served as deputy director for more than five years and has been with the agency for more than 20 years.

Director John Gallagher is retiring Friday. The board will conduct a search process to recommend a permanent director for consideration by Gov. Paul LePage.

Joseph Corey was named vice president of store operations at Day’s Jewelers.

Corey most recently served as store manager of Day’s Manchester, New Hampshire, store. In his new position, he will be responsible for oversight of all Day’s seven store locations, including training and career development for more than 100 store employees.

Montalvo has promoted Bryon Williams to director of sales and marketing. Williams previously worked as Montalvo’s global marketing manager.

