Aqua City Actors Theatre continues its 2017-18 season – Maine, Manners and Mayhem — with “Almost, Maine” by Maine’s own John Cariani. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, 13, 19 and 20; and 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and 21, in Studio 93 at The Center, 93 Main St. in Waterville.

On a cold, clear, moonless night in the middle of winter, all is not quite what it seems in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

General admission tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens or $10 for youth. Tickets are available at the door, or visit acattheatre.org.

