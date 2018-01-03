The L.C. Bates Museum has planned the following January events:

• National Bird Days will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Audubon Room. Attendees can learn where this rooms namesake and all of the birds he studied and painted throughout his time here in Maine. Those who wish will get a chance to go home with a unique bird craft.

Save the Eagles Day is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. January is a month dedicated to birds and saving them. Participants can learn about the national treasure and its relatives. A craft is planned.

Squirrel Appreciation Day is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The 21st is a day to celebrate one of natures craziest animals that people see almost every day but don’t know much about. Attendees can learn about some of the squirrels amazing adaptations that make them some of the best tree climbers in the woods, and where are those sneaky little squirrels right now.

Winter Track Tromp will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Winter is a fantastic time of year to see all of the trails that our forest friends leave. Learn how to identify tracks and animal signs during a walk through the forest trail system.

For more information, email [email protected], call 238-4250 or visit [email protected].

