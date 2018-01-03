LEWISTON — A 16-year-old girl assaulted and robbed a 17-year-old boy of jewelry while he visited friends Sunday afternoon, police said.

The teenager was charged with robbery, theft, assault and operating a motor vehicle without a license. She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland where she was detained, Lt. David St. Pierre said.

The boy, who was punched in the face and head, refused medical treatment, St. Pierre said.

He said the girl ripped a bracelet and necklace from the boy and stuffed the stolen jewelry in her sock after first telling police she threw the items in a snowbank.

