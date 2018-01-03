The Cashore Marionettes will present “Life in Motion” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.

Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes redefine the art of puppetry. The moving and humorous performances have astounded audiences in Europe, the Far East and across North America including stops at the Kennedy Center, Annenberg Center, Kravis Center, and many others.

In the performance “Life in Motion,” Joseph Cashore presents his collection of marionette masterworks. Characters of depth, integrity and humanity are portrayed.

The performance is a series of scenes taken from everyday life and set to beautiful music by composers such as Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland. Through a combination of virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, classic music and poetic insight, The Cashore Marionettes take the audience on a journey that celebrates the richness of life.

Cashore has been designing and performing his marionettes for more than 30 years.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.

For tickets, call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.

