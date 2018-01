The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary teamed up with the Maine National Guard and Yellow Ribbon personnel to make pillowcases for deployed service member’s children for Christmas. The pillowcases have photos of the children’s parents displayed.

Auxiliary member Lillian Frace and Irene Wise sewed the pillowcases. Legion members Greg and Deb Couture of Litchfield Post 181, worked with members of the MENG, to print and transfer the images to the pillowcases.

Maine National Guard members holding some of the pillowcases from left are Spc. Sean Farrell, Sgt. Ryan Gauthier, CW3 Jon Hunt and Staff Sgt. Josh Sennett. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

