ST. PAUL, Minn. — Al Franken’s replacement in the U.S. Senate is ready to take office.

Tina Smith is set to be sworn in during a Wednesday morning ceremony at the Capitol. Smith was Minnesota’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s choice to take Franken’s seat.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks in St. Paul, Minn., in 2015. Smith, who was appointed to replace Al Franken following his resignation over accusations of sexual misconduct will be sworn in Wednesday. Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Franken announced his plan to resign last month after a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations. His resignation was official Tuesday.

Smith is a longtime Democratic political operative who served as Dayton’s top aide before joining him on the ticket in 2014. She also worked as a vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Smith’s resignation as lieutenant governor took effect at midnight Tuesday. She plans to run for the Senate seat in a November special election to finish Franken’s term.

