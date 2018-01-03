National Theatre Live: Young Marx will be screened at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

This performance is an encore HD broadcast from London.

It’s 1850, and Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Dean Street, Soho. Broke, restless and horny, the 32-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit and child-like emotional illiteracy.

Creditors, spies, rival revolutionary factions and prospective seducers of his beautiful wife all circle like vultures. His writing blocked, his marriage dying, his friend Engels in despair at his wasted genius, his only hope is a job on the railway.

But there’s still no one in the capital who can show you a better night on the piss than Karl Heinrich Marx.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors or $10 for students.

For tickets or more information, visit operahouse.org or call 873-7000.

