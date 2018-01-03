Portland-based wealth management firm Spinnaker Trust is starting off the new year with a new president.

Amanda Rand, the company’s former chief trust officer, has assumed the top management position as of Tuesday, according to a news release. Rand replaces Dick Curran, who founded the firm in 2001.

“Spinnaker is empowered by its clients to ensure the longevity of their wealth. To achieve that objective and serve clients best, Spinnaker Trust must also ensure the longevity of the firm,” Curran said in the release. “Accordingly, we continue to develop the next generation of leadership and with great confidence selected Amanda Rand to become our next president.”

Spinnaker manages over $1.5 billion of client assets and provides a range of financial services including investment management, trust and estate planning, tax services and employee stock ownership plan trustee services. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Rand has served company in various capacities for the past nine years, the release said.

