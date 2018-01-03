SKIING

Shiffrin keeps up torrid pace with slalom victory

Mikaela Shiffrin passed the 1,000-point milestone for the women’s World Cup season on Wednesday after just 14 starts.

The Olympic champion from the United States took a slalom at Zagreb, Croatia for her seventh win of the season, and 38th overall.

Building on a commanding first-run lead, Shiffrin beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 1.59 seconds. Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 2.11 behind in third.

After skipping two speed races in Val d’Isere last month, Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 1,081 points after 16 of this season’s 38 races. Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany trails by 571 points in second.

If Shiffrin maintains her point average, she would finish the season by setting an all-time record of 2,567 points.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Kansas City Royals have offered a seven-year, $147 million contract to free agent Eric Hosmer, according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Citing anonymous sources close to Hosmer, the report said that the Royals’ offer was $7 million more than a seven-year, $140 million deal offered by the San Diego Padres, another small-market team in pursuit of the 28-year-old first baseman.

Kansas City General Manager Dayton Moore on Wednesday declined to comment on the report, citing standard club policy on free-agent negotiations. “I won’t comment on hypothetical situations or details or anything like that.”

The reported offer would double the largest expenditure in franchise history, a four-year, $72 million contract given to Alex Gordon following the 2015 season.

TENNIS

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Former champion Milos Raonic lost 6-4, 6-4 to 18-year-old wild card Alex De Minaur in a second-round upset Wednesday in Australia.

The win put De Minaur into a quarterfinal match against American qualifier Michael Mmoh, who upset No. 8-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios also reached the quarterfinals, overcoming a knee problem to outlast fellow Australian Matthew Ebden 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

• Defending women’s champion Karolina Pliskova beat Catherine Bellis 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

MAHARASHTRA OPEN: Marin Cilic comfortably beat India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-3 at Pune, India, while third seed Roberto Bautista Agut was stunned by French veteran Gilles Simon, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

HOPMAN CUP: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber gave Germany its second consecutive win at the mixed teams tournament with singles victories over Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Eugenie Bouchard at Perth, Australia.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Novak Dkokovic is still not sure whether he will be able to play in the event, where has won six of his 12 major championships.

Djokovic has been dealing with pain in his right elbow. A statement posted on his website says he will travel to Australia to participate in two exhibition events next week.

• Kei Nishikori is pulling out of the tournament because of an injured right wrist that has sidelined him since August.

SPEEDSKATING

U.S. TRIALS: Heather Bergsma won the 1,000 meters in 1 minute, 14.82 seconds, with Brittany Bowe finishing second to join her longtime rival on the Olympic team.

• Joey Mantia won the men’s 1,000 meters in 1:09.15, while two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis finished second and is headed to his fourth games.

